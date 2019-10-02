NEW YORK VINEYARDS AFFECTED BY TTB

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – New York vineyards are being affected by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) decision to consider changing regulations for beverages.

TTB regulations only permit wine and hard cider above 6.9% Alcohol by Volume (ABV) to be sold in less popular can formats such as the 12.7 oz cans and only permit the popular 8.4 oz cans to be sold in a three or four packs, but not individually.

Senator Chuck Schumer argued that these can size regulations are tightly restricting producers’ ability to sell their product, and in turn, restricting their ability to hire new employees and grow their businesses.

Elizabeth Stamp, partner of Lakewood Vineyard, discussed how she felt about Schumer’s efforts to promote canned wine.

“I think it’s great. I think it does give us a way to be more competitive with other beverages,” said Stamp.

Stamp continued, ” It’s certainly something that now with glass recycling being a little bit more difficult, but if it’s something that consumers want more and it isn’t worse for the environment we’re all about that.”