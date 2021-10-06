New York voter registration deadline set for Oct. 8

Voters go to the polls at Sara Smith Elementary polling station, in the Buckhead district, on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta during the Georgia Senate runoff elections. – After an unprecedented campaign that mobilized President Donald Trump and his successor Joe Biden, the people of Georgia started voting Tuesday in two US Senate runoffs that could shape the first years of the new Democratic presidency. For nearly 20 years Georgia has voted reliably Republican in the presidential election and Senate contests. (Photo by virginie kippelen / AFP) (Photo by VIRGINIE KIPPELEN/AFP via Getty Images)

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Board of Elections and the Steuben County board

remind all state residents the deadline to vote in the November General Election is this Friday (Oct. 8).

The general election is to be held on Nov. 2 and there will be three ways to register if you haven’t done so already.

In person at your local county board of elections and most state agency offices by close of business Friday, Oct. 8. By mail with the voter registration form postmarked by midnight Friday, Oct. 8. Online if you have a Department of Motor Vehicles-issued identification by midnight Friday, Oct. 8.

The mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight on Friday and received

by a board of elections no later than Oct. 13 to be valid for the upcoming general election.

A NYS voter registration form also can be found at most US Post Offices, your local public library or downloaded from the state’s website at www.elections.ny.gov.

If you have a NYS Department of Motor Vehicles-issued identification you may register online at their MyDMV site.

Forms are also available at most state and federal government offices.

Persons who are unsure whether they are registered, wish to verify their current address, or

find out where to vote may look up this information at the State Board of Elections’

website: www.elections.ny.gov.

For more information, including local ballots and five constitutional amendments up for a vote

on Nov. 2, visit www.elections.ny.gov or contact the Steuben board of elections at

https://www.steubencony.org/Pages.asp?PGID=19