New York’s Fall Foliage Report starts Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With just a little over a week until the official start of autumn, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that I ❤ NY will publish the first entry in its annual Fall Foliage Report on Wednesday.

Every Wednesday until the last leaves drop, the official site for New York State tourism will supply a rundown of colors in trees at locations throughout the Empire State. Pack up your pumpkin spice and jean jackets, and get ready for some classic Hudson Valley leaf-peeping.

“Every autumn, New York State’s spectacular foliage, and natural beauty beckons travelers to our world-class state parks, majestic overlooks, historic sites, and unparalleled attractions,” Hochul said in a written statement on Monday. “New Yorkers have long known about the stunning displays of color showcased all across the state, from Niagara Falls to Montauk Point. Now is the perfect time for residents and visitors alike to plan a fall escape and experience this incredibly colorful season in our great state.”

Fall is traditionally a major tourist draw in New York for the vibrant and evocative hues that paint the rolling hills of the Northeast. For the first time, the fall foliage report will include an interactive progression map to help enthusiasts follow along.

According to Ross Levi—the Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism—”Our new interactive fall foliage map highlights a variety of attractions and events, from harvest festivals to Halloween celebrations, craft beverage trails, museums, and family fun, helping residents and visitors alike to find what they love while exploring the amazing palette of autumn colors on display across the state.”

I ❤ NY has upwards of 85 volunteer spotters in 11 of the state’s major vacation regions who track the changing colors week to week. They report on the range of hues, an approximate percentage of change, how much progressed, and peak conditions. Because of the state’s size and location, some part of the state is experiencing “peak foliage” no matter the weekend.

If you snap any photos of your local foliage during New York’s long and dramatic autumn season, use the social media hashtag #NYLOVESFALL to get in on the fun. You can also check-in with NEWS10’s weather team for the latest fall foliage reports as we follow along.