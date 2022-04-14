SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Authorities have released more details into the arrest of a Savona registered sex offender on felony child porn charges last month.

John Fadden, 48, was arrested on March 9, 2022 following a search warrant at his home last fall, according to the U.S. Court for the Western District of New York. In October 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Fadden’s home and found more than 100 files of child pornography on a flash drive.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire also said that in February and March of 2021, fadden allegedly uploaded 185 images of child pornography under the username john_fadden@yahoo.com Yahoo IInc! tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children twice in March 2021.

Fadden was arrested, charged, and indicted for possession and distribution of child pornography by an individual with a prior conviction involving child sexual abuse. If convicted, Fadden faces a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Fadden is a Level 3 registered sex offender for three separate incidents taking place between 1991 and 2001, according to the NYS Sex Offender Registry. In 1991, Fadden engaged in sexual contact with a 2-year-old boy in Rochester. In 1993, he was convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in Rochester. And in 2001 he was convicted of coercing another 9-year-old girl known to him into having sexual contact.

The court said that Fadden was also convicted for failing to report a change of address as a sex offender in 2013.