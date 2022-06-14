ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The race for the 23rd congressional seat is underway, with chair of the New York State Republican Committee Nick Langworthy making a stop in Elmira to talk about his candidacy.

Langworthy is one of the candidates in the growing pool of Republicans throwing their hats into the ring for the 23rd congressional seat. He took a tour of a small business in Hornell and met with constituents to dig deeper into what needs to be done to bolster the economy.

Langworthy, a native of the Southern Tier hailing from Jamestown, spoke about what he believes he can do for the local community.

“I understand the relationship that the office needs to have with the community. Working together with our local mayors, legislators, and county officials to get things done for people.”

He also spoke about his dissatisfaction with the current democratic leadership in the country and New York State.

“What I see what’s going on in this country, Joe Biden in two short years, he and Nancy Pelosi have destroyed the economy. Every trip to the grocery store is a major economic decision for families now, I mean you’re pumping five dollars into your tank, it’s not sustainable, and it’s mismanagement by our government. we need to get back to work we need to restore balance to our government.” Langworthy said.