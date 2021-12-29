Nick LaPuma named to 2021 Kehrer Bielan Top Directors Awards

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Nick LaPuma, President of Corning Credit Union Wealth Strategies, among others, was named to the 2021 Kehrer Bielan Top Directors Awards list.

The research and consulting firm, Kehrer Bielan, utilizes more than 50 metrics- including revenue, productivity, and year-over-year growth measures, to recognize outstanding performance among providers of investment services in financial institutions.

The Kehrer Bielan Top Directors Awards assess 406 banks and credit unions, with 71 winners being selected.

The metrics include the extent to which the firm is growing the business while producing sufficient revenue relative to its opportunity.

The metrics also include whether the firm is achieving the objectives of producing more advisory and insurance business, reducing the number of clients served by each advisor and the size of branch territories and increasing revenue per client and the ROA (Return on Assets).

LaPuma, who joined Raymond James in 2007, has more than 14 years of experience in financial services. He is an Accredited Asset Management Specialist.

To reach LaPuma or the advisors at Corning Credit Union Wealth Strategies, more information can be found at www.raymondjames.com/ccu/ or by calling 607.937.5292.