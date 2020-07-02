No foul play suspected in Hoffman Street fire that damaged three businesses

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – No foul play is suspected after a fire damaged three businesses on Hoffman Street in Elmira, according to Fire Marshall Richard Keyes.

The fire remains under investigation and “is accidental at this point,” adds Keyes.

Flowers by Angela, Charlie’s Cafe, and Westside Wine and Spirits each suffered varying degrees of damage on June 24 when a fire broke out around 4 p.m. on the 200 block of Hoffman Street.

Charlie’s Cafe issued the following statement to its customers on its Facebook page.

For those who don’t know, Hoffman 200 block suffered a devastating structural fire earlier today effecting 3 businesses, ours being one of them. In addition to battling the covid crisis, this blow has unfortunately led us to close once again until further notice due to repair and clean up. We thank you for the love and concern everyone has shown us as we continue to support our neighbors, “Flowers by Angela” and “Wine and Spirits”. Please refer to facebook for any updates we will posting. we hope to see everyone again soon ♥️ – THE APPELTS

CHARLIE’S CAFE

Pictures from the inside of Flowers by Angela were posted on the company’s Facebook page showing little left of the shop.

A GoFundMe for the flower shop has raised $4,300 thus far.