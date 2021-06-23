No Fourth of July fireworks at Eldridge Park says park officials

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Eldridge Park officials announced on Facebook that they are not holding their annual Fourth of July fireworks event.

They say it is due to COVID guidelines that were, and are still in place for large events. Governor Cuomo announced on June 15th, all state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings, however, there will be exceptions to the state’s rollback, including federal guidelines that stay in place: COVID-19 health protocols will still be in place for large-scale event venues, schools pre-k to 12th grade, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care facilities.

The Facebook post said in part: “While we are not holding our Fireworks Event this year due to the COVID Guidelines that were and are still in place for large events, there will be lots of opportunities in surrounding areas. Dunn Field will be holding their fireworks on July 3rd. A full list will be posted by the Star Gazette soon, so once that is released we will share to our page.”