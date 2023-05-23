STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – While several other Southern Tier counties have issued states of emergency in anticipation of a sudden influx of immigrants, Steuben is holding off, saying it has no indication asylum seekers will be placed there.

The county released an update on steps it’s taking since Title 42 ended, especially since nearby counties — including Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga, Allegany, and Cattaraugus — have declared states of emergency that prohibit anyone from housing migrants in the county without approval.

Steuben’s announcement said that it sees no “immediate danger” and “has received no indication that asylum seekers/migrants have been or will be placed in the county in the near future.” The announcement said the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance are working with Steuben County officials on a daily basis.

The update also clarified that local states of emergency have a maximum duration limit of 30 days, so county officials don’t want to jump the gun and declare one too early if it becomes necessary later.

“This issue is a top priority for Steuben County officials, and the situation is monitored

continuously,” the update read. “The county lacks the infrastructure to support a large influx of a temporary homeless population. Should a situation arise where such an influx was planned, the county will take the necessary steps, including issuance of a state of emergency.”