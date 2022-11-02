ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic slowed but no one was injured in Elmira Heights Wednesday morning after an accident between a school bus and a car.

The Elmira Police Department said a car rear-ended an Elmira Heights Central School District bus on College Ave around 8:20 a.m. on November 2. Police said there were no injuries or medical attention needed.

EHCSD Mike Gill told 18 News that the few students who were on the bus were checked and continued with their school day, and their parents were notified.

The hood of the car came off and was seen stuck in the back of the bus. The bus was able to pull off the road and into the parking lot of a nearby gas station, according to a reporter on the scene. The bus had minor damage and will be inspected, Gill said.

Details on the crash are limited. 18 News will continue to follow the story and provide updates as they become available.