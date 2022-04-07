HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights School officials have confirmed there are no injuries after a minor school bus accident that happened in the Village of Horseheads Thursday morning.

According to the Elmira Heights School District Superintendent Micheal Gill, an EHCSD school bus was stopped at a red light when a car bumped it from behind. Gill said no students were on the bus.

The car reportedly suffered some damage, but the bus was undamaged. Another bus was called to finish the route, Gill told 18 News.