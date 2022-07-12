BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – There were no injuries reported in an accident between a State Police vehicle and a Steuben County Sheriff Patrol vehicle on the I-86 last night.

According to law enforcement, around 5:30 p.m. on July 11, both the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were responding to an accident with unknown injuries on the I-86 westbound near Exit 39 in Bath.

As the NYSP unmarked slowed near a turnaround, the Sheriff’s Office vehicle reportedly rear-ended the NYSP car. Footage from an 18 News reporter at the scene showed multiple responding law enforcement vehicles in the highway median, as well as damage to the front of the Sheriff’s Office SUV.

No injuries were reported. Both State Police and the Sheriff’s Office conducted an accident reconstruction.