TROY, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced a new weight limit for Porter Road in Bradford County.

The entire length of Porter Rd. (Rt 4008) will have a new, permanent 10-ton weight limit. PennDOT said this will go into effect as soon as signs are put up, likely on March 17.

School buses, emergency vehicles and local-delivery trucks will be exempt from the postings.

The road runs for nearly five miles between Elmira St. in Troy and Route 6 in Sylvania.

According to PennDOT, this new weight limit is because of a study “indicating that this highway may be damaged by vehicles that exceed the restriction.”