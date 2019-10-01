UPDATE: No new legionella cases reported in Chemung County

UPDATE: (3:06 P.M.) – Legionella cases are reported sporadically throughout the year.

The Chemung County Health Department and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) continue to investigate a cluster of Legionellosis cases in the county. No new cases in this cluster have been reported since September 27, 2019.

The total number of ill patients in this cluster is 9. Testing has ruled out several patients that were previously counted as part of this cluster. Health Department staff have conducted a third round of environmental sampling. Preliminary data shows no link between the samples and the ill patients. Several results are still pending however and we will provide updated information upon receipt of those test results.

In total, none of the environmental samples taken during the three rounds of sampling have been linked to any ill patients. All ill patients are recovering. The Health Department continues to work with the patients and NYSDOH on this investigation.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – No new cases of legionella have been reported in Chemung County in the last week, according to Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti III.

Buzzetti tells 18 News that the “New York State Department of Health epidemiology staff have adjusted our total number of cases for this cluster to nine.”

At least 12 people were hospitalized for legionella, and several of the patient’s homes did not test positive for legionella.

A low positive presence of Legionella was found during routine water tests at Guthrie Healthworks in Erwin, but the facility has been cleaned and reopened.

Buzzetti adds that a recent case at the Chemung County Nursing Facility is not included as part of this cluster, and that health department staff continue to collect environmental samples.