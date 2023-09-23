HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell is asking residents who live on certain roads to keep their cars off of the streets on Monday morning to make way for an oversized load.

On Sept. 25, the Department of Public Works will be placing a new BOCES House at 112 Upper Bennett St. Due to the size of this student-built house and the equipment needed to transport it, the city is asking residents not to park on a few streets while it’s being transported.

All vehicles need to be removed from the following streets before 7 a.m. on Monday:

North Main Street

Upper Bennett Street

Lincoln Street

Miles Avenue

Dennis Avenue

The City of Hornell is apologizing for the inconvenience and thanking residents for their patience while the house is being transported and placed.