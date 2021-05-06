No one injured after van catches fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — No one was injured after a fire broke out in a passenger van on Tuesday in Ithaca.

Firefighters were called to Evergreen Lane around 1:45 p.m. and found that a van pulling a trailer was on fire. The driver said they noticed smoke coming from the engine and pulled over. The drive popped the hood and saw flames. The driver found an extinguisher, but by the time they returned, the fire had grown.

The van is a total loss, and firefighters said it took about 45 minutes to put the fire out.