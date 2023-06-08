A fire leveled a barn on the Wilson farm in Bath on June 7, 2023. The owners said no people or animals were hurt.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – No people or animals were injured in a fire that brought a storage shed to the ground in Bath on Wednesday, according to the fire department.

Bath Volunteer Fire said that calls for the fire went out around 1:06 p.m. at the Wilson farm on Turnpike Road. Kanona Fire, the first to arrive, reported the barn was engulfed in flames and there was exposure to another structure.

A fire leveled a barn on the Wilson farm in Bath on June 7, 2023. The owners said no people or animals were hurt.

According to owner Shirley Obrochta Wilson, no one was injured, the animals were safe, and she believes the fencer (housed in the first shed to catch fire) shorted out, possibly from raccoons or rodents.

“Thanking God the house and cow barn were spared and the wind was blowing in the right direction,” Wilson wrote on Facebook. “Big THANK YOU to all the fire departments, family and friends who showed up and reached out. We love you all. Now on to a big clean up……but first there is hay to bring in.”

A second alarm was called and more tankers were requested. After more than 3.5 hours, the scene was clear around 4:13 p.m.

Along with Bath and Kanona Fire, Hammondsport, Avoca, Howard, Pulteney and Bath VA fire all responded, while Savona covered for Bath. The Steuben County Fire Investigation Team was also called to investigate the cause.