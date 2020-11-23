No Thanksgiving visitors at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or hospitals

(WETM) — Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to gather and give thanks. This year, things will be looking differently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the virus.

Nursing homes across the Twin Tiers are not allowing visitors due to the recent spike in positive cases and fatalities. Hospitals in the region are also not allowing any visitors at this time.

“We have to balance reducing disease transmission, while continuing to provide compassionate high quality patient care,” said Angela Murray, Senior Director of Quality Management at Arnot Health. “Although Thanksgiving is approaching, this will not change our current visitation restrictions there continues to be no visitation, with the exception of a very few extraordinary circumstances that will need to be pre-approved by hospital leadership. And we do that just because any movement in and out of our hospital will increase risk of transmitting disease, even with proper personal protective equipment.”

Some exceptions to the visitor restrictions are maternal children and if a patient is near end of life. Murray said Arnot Health understands the importance of family and friends, and they will help patients with facetime, zoom calls, and other forms of communication.