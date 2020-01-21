No threat to Mansfield University after shots fired investigation

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University says there was no threat to students, staff, or faculty, as well as residents in Mansfield Borough, after reports of an incident involving a gun Monday night.

According to the university, the Mansfield Borough Police Department responded to the Sheetz located on SR6 around 11 p.m. Monday night. This incident is described as a minor disturbance, and at the conclusion of this incident officers on scene did hear sounds indicative of gunshots in the Smythe Park area of Mansfield Borough.

Based on these sounds, Mansfield Borough Police requested assistance from area law enforcement to respond, and to assist in determining if a gun related incident had occurred.

Currently, no information has been obtained by the Mansfield Borough Police Department, or the Mansfield University Police Department, that lends credibility to a gun-related incident occurring within Mansfield Borough on Monday.