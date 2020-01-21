No threat to Mansfield University after shots fired investigation

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Mansfield University says there was no threat to students, staff, or faculty, as well as residents in Mansfield Borough, after reports of an incident involving a gun Monday night.
According to the university, the Mansfield Borough Police Department responded to the Sheetz located on SR6 around 11 p.m. Monday night. This incident is described as a minor disturbance, and at the conclusion of this incident officers on scene did hear sounds indicative of gunshots in the Smythe Park area of Mansfield Borough.
Based on these sounds, Mansfield Borough Police requested assistance from area law enforcement to respond, and to assist in determining if a gun related incident had occurred.
Currently, no information has been obtained by the Mansfield Borough Police Department, or the Mansfield University Police Department, that lends credibility to a gun-related incident occurring within Mansfield Borough on Monday.
It is the position of the Mansfield Borough Police Department, and the Mansfield University Police Department, that safety of the public and campus is the paramount concern of both Departments. No information currently exists to substantiate a risk to residents of Mansfield Borough, or to students, staff, or faculty of Mansfield University. If information should arise corroborating a concern information will immediately be released at that time to alert the Public of the fact.
The Mansfield Borough Police Department desires to clarify with the public that the photograph released via social media is not correct, and due to this photograph being released an assumption was made which is totally inaccurate with the facts obtained in the investigation.Mansfield University