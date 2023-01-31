SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – AJ’s Deli in Southport has just been purchased by AIM Independent Living Center, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

AIM Independent Living Center is a nonprofit organization providing support and services to people with disabilities. A statement regarding the purchase of AJ’s Deli was released on the organization’s Facebook page on Monday, January 29th. The statement reads, “AIM has purchased AJ’s Deli, a popular eatery in Southport, to use in conjunction with our Supported Employment Program for people with disabilities.”

According to AIM’s Outreach Coordinator, Derrick Ek, AIM provides “supportive employment services that include employment skills, job placement, and job coaching.” He adds that AIM works with a lot of businesses that hire people with disabilities, but it would be even better for AIM to have its own business for its supportive employment program.

Employment specialists from AIM help people with disabilities develop work skills and connect with local employers. These specialists also provide job training and ongoing supports.

For more information on AIM’s Supported Employment Program for people with disabilities, check out the Supported Employment tab on the organization’s website.