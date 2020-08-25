North Main Street reopened in Horseheads after head-on accident

Courtesy Horseheads Fire/Rescue Department

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): NYSEG crews are still on scene, but the road has reopened and the car has been removed from the roadway.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – North Main Street in Horseheads is closed after a vehicle hit a utility pole head-on near the fire station on Tuesday, according to the Horseheads Fire/Rescue Department.

NYSEG is working to stabilize the pole and primary line while traffic is blocked off.

Erway Ambulance, Daves Towing and the Village DPW is assisting on scene, and the incident under investigation by Horseheads Police.

