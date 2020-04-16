Northern Tier airports receive $129,000 from CARES Act

(WETM) – Three airports in Tioga and Bradford County have received a combined $129,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Bradford Regional and Towanda airports received $30,000 each and the Wellsboro Johnston airport received $69,000.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced the award of approximately $10 billion to commercial and general aviation airports from the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program. The effort will provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.