TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — The Northern Tier Career Center in Towanda continued their job fair for their students this week, with congressman Fred Keller, State Rep. Clint Owlett, and others visiting the school for an inside look at how students are preparing to enter the workforce.

The job fair was held at the Career Center today, May 5, 2022, at 120 Career Center Ln, Towanda, Pa.

Lawmakers received a tour of all the educational opportunities the center had to offer, including culinary, nursing, HVAC, welding, and more.

Keller said this about the event, “They do great work here at getting students ready for the in-demand jobs, ready to get into the workforce without a lot of debt. I think it’s a great success story… Looking forward to seeing the work they’re doing and how we can put a policy in place that will enable them to be able to do more of that great work.”