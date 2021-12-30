Northern Tier communities receive funding for recreation projects

(WETM) – Communities across the Northern Tier are receiving thousands of dollars in funding for recreation and community revitalization projects.

The funding is part of a $70 million investment announced by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf on Thursday.

South Creek Township will receive $70,000 for rehabilitation and further development of South Creek Township Community Park. The project will include construction of an internal loop trail, pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Wysox Township will receive $228,000 for Wysox Park to renovate a pavilion; construction of the pedestrian walkway, comfort station, access road, parking area and boat launch; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

In Tioga County, nearly 21 acres in Delmar Township will be acquired to provide 0.3 miles of trail for the development of the Marsh Creek Greenway Trail. Acquisition of the land for this project will cost $33,900.

An additional $585,400 will go towards the development of the Marsh Creek Greenway Trail through Delmar Township and Wellsboro Borough. The work will include the construction of approximately 1.86 miles of trail from Holboldt Road to Charlestown Street, as well as stormwater management measures. ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other site improvements are also included in the project.

“Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together – a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists,” Gov. Wolf said. “Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being.”

The grants fall under the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of the realty transfer tax, the Environmental Stewardship Fund, fees for ATV/Snowmobile licenses, and federal monies.

“This important $70 million investment in outdoor recreation, infrastructure and conservation will leverage approximately $196 million in local, county and private investments, giving every state dollar more power for the public good,” Gov. Wolf said.

The grants will support a variety of proposals including: 152 projects to rehabilitate or develop recreation, park, and conservation areas and facilities; protect approximately 4,400 acres of open space; 180 acres of streamside forest buffers; and 48 non-motorized and motorized trail projects.