Northern Tier communities receive infrastructure funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Communities in Bradford County will receive new infrastructure funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF).

Sayre Borough will receive $375,000 for a downtown streetscape project, while Tioga County will receive $500,000 for a multimodal improvements project.

Local projects that previously received funding through the MTF include the Diahoga Trail-Transportation Alternative Safety Project.

“Investing in these critical improvements now will make the lives of our 12.8 million residents—and visitors—easier for years to come,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania is large, diverse, and well traversed, and improving our roadways, bridges, and other infrastructure will ensure smoother, safer, and more accessible transportation options for all who travel within our commonwealth.”

A complete list of Multimodal Transportation Fund projects approved at today’s CFA meeting can be found here highlighted in yellow.