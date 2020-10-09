Northern Tier fire departments, EMS receive $430K in state grants

(WETM) – Rep. Clint Owlett today announced that fire and ambulance companies located in the 68th Legislative District will collectively receive more than $430,000 in funding through a special state grant program to help address impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As if their work wasn’t already hard enough, the COVID-19 pandemic has created even more challenges for our fire and ambulance services personnel,” Owlett said. “Costs are up and fundraising is down. These grants will help our emergency responders keep their doors open and continue their mission of protecting public safety.”

The following Bradford County fire and EMS companies in the 68th District received grants:

Innes Hose Company: $23,151.

Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc.: $22,877.

Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $23,151.

South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $22,740.

Tri Township Ambulance Association: $15,048.

Western Alliance Emergency Services: $15,048.

A grant was awarded to the following fire company in the 68th District in Potter County:

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1, Galeton – $11,094.

Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies in Tioga County:

Big Elm Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 Inc.: $22,603.

Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association: $15,048.

Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department: $22,603.

Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $23,014.

Crary Hose Company: $23,288.

Lawrenceville Fire Department: $23,288.

Mansfield Hose Company: $23,699.

Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance Association: 15,048.

Middlebury Ambulance Association Inc.: $15,048.

Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $23,014.

Millerton Volunteer Fire Department: $24,520.

Nelson Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $22,740.

Osceola Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $22,877.

Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $22,740.

All companies that applied and met the program requirements set by the Office of State Fire Commissioner received funding.

The grant program was authorized under Act 26 of 2020 and provides $50 million in CARES funding for the state’s fire and ambulance companies. Under the law, the money must be used for operational and equipment expenses, such as utilities, insurance, equipment repairs and personal protective equipment; to replace lost revenues due to pandemic restrictions; or to cover costs related to cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting equipment and property or other expenses incurred to prevent the spread of communicable illnesses.