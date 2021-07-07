Northern Tier Fire, EMS organizations receive thousands in state funding

(WETM) – Fire and EMS organizations in Bradford and Tioga County each received funding support through the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, Rep. Tina Pickett and Rep. Clint Owlett announced Wednesday.

Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training and education, recruitment and retention, or debt reduction. This year, funds may also be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of fundraising opportunities resulting from the pandemic.

Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies in the 68th District in Bradford County:

Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc.: $12,054.98.

Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department: $12,411.47

South Creek Ambulance Association: $7,195.20.

South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,698.48.

Tri Township Ambulance Association: $8,993.20.

Western Alliance Emergency Services: $8,968.02.

Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies in the 110th District in Bradford County:

Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,877.

Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 – $11,877.

Engine Company No. 1 – $11,520.

Greater Valley EMS – $8,993.

Greater Valley EMS (fire) – $12,233.

H.O.P.S. EMS – $8,993.

Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,520.

Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 – $10,000.

J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 – $11,520.

LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Company – $11,520.

Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company – $8,650.

Monroe Hose Company – $12,233.

New Albany Volunteer Fire Company – $12,599.

North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers Inc. – $12,411.

Protection Hose Company No. 1 – $11,877.

South Waverly Fire Department No. 1 – $11,520.

Towanda Fire Department – $11,520.

Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association – $11,876.

Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $11,520.

Wilmot Fire Company Inc. – $12,768.

Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,520.

Wysox Volunteer Fire Company – $12,589.

Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies in the 68th District in Potter County:

Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc.: $8,993.20.

Germania Fire Company: $11,235.

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1: $12,054.98.

Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies in Tioga County:

Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association: $8,993.20.

Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department: $11,698.48.

Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $12,054.98.

Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company: $11,876.73.

Crary Hose Company: $12,233.23.

Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department: $11,520.24.

Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company: $12,411.47.

Lawrenceville Fire Department: $12,411.47.

Lawrenceville Fireman’s Ambulance Association Inc.: $8,993.20.

Liberty Volunteer Fire Company: $11,876.73.

Mansfield Hose Company: $12,589.72.

Middlebury Ambulance Association Inc.: $8,993.20.

Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $12,054.98.

Millerton Volunteer Fire Department: $14,015.70.

Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association: $8,993.20.

Morris Township Fire Company: $11,520.24.

Nelson Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,698.48.

Osceola Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $11,876.73.

Sabinsville Firemens Ambulance Association: $8,993.20.

Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $11,698.48.

Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department: $12,946.22.

“These annual grants are a great help for our hardworking first responders as they continue to serve our communities with dedication and distinction,” said Pickett. “Their financial resources have been stretched thin over the last year due to the pandemic, and I am pleased this program remains available to provide some much-needed state support.”

“Our fire and EMS personnel risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of our communities. They should not have to worry about being able to afford necessary equipment or maintain the quality of their facilities,” said Owlett. “These grants are one way the state seeks to alleviate some of those worries.”