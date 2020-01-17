Northern Tier first responders receive nearly $400K in grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Rep. Clint Owlett today announced that fire and ambulance companies located in the 68th Legislative District will collectively receive more than $375,000 in state grants

The money comes from the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is funded by gaming proceeds.

Lawrenceville Fire Department, who lost their entire station after a fire over the summer, received $12,194.10.

“Our fire and EMS personnel risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of our communities. They should not have to worry about being able to afford necessary equipment or maintain the quality of their facilities,” said Owlett. “These grants are one way the state seeks to alleviate some of those worries.”

This funding from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program can be used in several ways, including construction or renovation of a company’s station, the purchase or repair of equipment, training or debt reduction.

The following Bradford County fire and EMS companies in the 68th District received grants:

Innes Hose Company: $12,057.17.

Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc.: $11,783.31.

Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $12,057.17.

South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,646.38.

Tri Township Ambulance Association: $9,192.44.

Western Alliance Emergency Services: $9,192.44.

Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies in Tioga County:

Big ElmVolunteer Fire Company No. 1 Inc.: $11,509.46.

Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association: $9,192.44.

Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department: $11,509.46.

Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $11,920.24.

Clymer Township Volunteer Hose Company: $11,783.31.

Crary Hose Company: $12,194.10.

Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department: $11,920.24.

Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company: $12,194.10.

Lawrenceville Fireman’s Ambulance Association Inc.: $9,192.44.

Liberty Volunteer Fire Company: $12,057.17.

Mansfield Firemen’s Ambulance Association: $9,192.44.

Mansfield Hose Company: $12,604.88.

Middlebury Ambulance Association Inc.: $9,192.44.

Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $11,920.24.

Millerton Volunteer Fire Department: $13,426.46.

Morris Firemen’s Ambulance Association: $9,192.44.

Morris Township Fire Company: $11,509.46.

Nelson Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,646.38.

Osceola Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $11,783.31.

Sabinsville Firemens Ambulance Association: $4,661.77.

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital ALS: $9,192.44.

Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $11,646.38.

Tioga Volunteer Firemen’s Ambulance Association Inc.: $9,192.44.

Valley Community Ambulance Association: $9,192.44.

Wellsboro Firemen’s Ambulance Association Inc.: $9,192.44

Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department: $12,604.88.

Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies in the 68th District in Potter County:

Gale Hose Company No. 1 Inc.: $9,192.44.

Germania Fire Company: $11,509.46.

Owlett reminds companies they should file paperwork by the end of May to receive grants and retain eligibility through the Office of State Fire Commissioner.