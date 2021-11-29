Northern Tier hospitality businesses receive Industry Relief Funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that 5,860 businesses received funding this year through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program (CHIRP ).

Of the businesses that received funding, 43 were in Bradford County and 30 are based in Tioga County.

Bradford County

Inn on Quarry Glen LLC – $15,000.00

Mill Street Coffee Roasting Company – $15,000.00

Victorian Charm Inn – $10,000.00

Mooney’s 12 Inc. – $30,000.00

Alliger’s House of Wings, Inc. – $10,000.00

Burlington Brick Inc. – $20,000.00

Tanner’s Bar & Grill Inc. – $10,000.00

Bradford Hospitality LLC – $10,000.00

1550 Golden Mile, LLC (Oliver’s Pub and Grill) $10,000.00

Granville Tavern, Inc. – $20,000.00

Linda K. Green (d/b/a Subway) – $10,000.00

AAJP LLC (The Grille at the Train Station) – $15,000.00

JHGH, LLC (1882 on Desmond) – $25,000.00

The BriMarie Inn, Inc. – $15,000.00

H&H Knight Out, LLC – $15,000.00

Craig W. Havens (d/b/a Havens Main Street Diner) – $15,000.00

Lehigh Tavern, LLC – $15,000.00

Cosmic Crustacean, LLC – $10,000.00

Four Friends Development, LLC (d/b/a Riverstone Inn) – $25,000.00

Nana’s Country Kitchen LLC – $15,000.00

Bluestone Brewing Company, LLC – $15,000.00

Terminal Hotel of Sayre, Inc. – $10,000.00

Beemans Inc. – $15,000.00

Villa Sena, Inc. – $15,000.00

Carini Original Italian Restaurant – $25,000.00

Sayre Lodging Associates, LLC (d/b/a Candlewood Suites) – $15,000.00

Chacona’s Restaurant (d/b/a The Blackburn) – $20,000.00

Troy Vets Club Home Association, Inc. – $15,000.00

Yanuzzi’s Inc. – $25,000.00

Angry Burrito, Inc. – $15,000.00

Richlyn Enterprises, Inc. (Parrish’s Family Deli) – $10,000.00

Sat Kaiwal III, LLC — (Best Western Grand Victorian Inn The Guthrie) – $20,000.00

The Canton Chatterbox Restaurant – $10,000.00

SAE Holdings, LLC (Bishop’s Family Restaurant) – $10,000.00

Jay B. Cummings (Jay’s Diner) – $15,000.00

Kellbrown Inc. – $20,000.00

Milltown Inn, Inc. – $10,000.00

In His Service Catering – $15,000.00

Rustic Grotto Inn – $10,000.00

Mark’s Valley View Restaurant – $15,000.00

Celebrations Black Diamond Café – $25,000.00

Woody’s Ale House and Grille – $5,000.00

Sam’s Bar and Grill – $15,000.00

Tioga County

A&J Hughes DBA Colonial Hotel – $20,000.00

Badges Bar & Grill LLC – $10,000.00

Blockhouse Café – $5,000.00

Campbell Creek Enterprises DBA Timeless Destinations – $30,000.00

Cast & Crew – $5,000.00

Coach Stop LLC – $25,000.00

Conspiracy Coffee – $25,000.00

Crossroads Bed & Breakfast – $5,000.00

Dana’s Diner LLC – $10,000.00

Eddie’s Restaurant – $30,000.00

Family Traditions Catering – $5,000.00

Gas Light – $20,000.00

Han-Roe Associates, Inc. DBA Bear Association Bar & Grill – $10,000.00

Home Comfort Restaurant – $25,000.00

Horseshoe Inn -$20,000.00

Kim’s Old Country Store – $15,000.00

La Belle Auberge, LLC – $5,000.00

Lamb’s Creek – $10,000.00

Milestone Innovations, Inc. – $10,000.00

Night & Day Coffee – $20,000.00

Old Wellsboro Inn 100 West – $10,000.00

P D Restaurant DBA Log Cabin – $20,000.00

Red Skillet LLC – $5,000.00

Rosie’s Restaurant – $20,000.00

Rusty Cannon Motel Inc. – $15,000.00

Twin Streams Group LLC/Crossroads Tavern – $10,000.00

Wellsboro Diner – $20,000.00

Wellsboro Hotel Company – $10,000.00

Yorkholo Brewing Company – $25,000.00

Your Mama’s Mug – $10,000.00

“We developed the CHIRP program to provide immediate relief to the commonwealth’s restaurants and hospitality businesses recovering from the pandemic,” said Gov. Wolf. “These businesses and their employees made sacrifices for their communities during one of the most unprecedented times we have ever lived through. It was a major priority for my administration to offer quick assistance through trusted, local partners that truly understood the needs of their area’s businesses.”

In March, Gov. Wolf secured $145 million in funding to support businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The commonwealth worked with all 67 counties to administer the funding through one or more designated Community Economic Development Organizations (CEDO) or Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI).

Grants were awarded in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum.