NORTHERN TIER, Pa. (WETM) — As a way to help clean up the Northern Tier, in the form of roadways and the environment, PennDOT crews in Tioga and Bradford Counties have scheduled a litter cleanup for residents.

In Tioga County, the cleanup will be on Monday, March 28, and Tuesday, March 29, and will take place during the daylight hours, weather permitting.

Locations for the cleanup will include Routes 15, 6, 287, and 49 in Tioga County.

For Bradford County, the cleanup will begin Monday, March 28, and go through to Friday, April 1, during daylight hours.

Locations for the cleanup will include Routes 6, 220, 467, 154, 187, and 549.

PennDOT wants motorists to be aware that there will be no impacts on traffic in either county during the cleanup. However, they do advise that motorists slow down, drive with caution, be alert for slow or stopped cleanup vehicles and watch for cleanup crews along the road.