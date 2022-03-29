PENNSYLVANIA, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in the Northern Tier are reminded that major roads will be “anti-iced” ahead of winter weather expected later this week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that trucks will be pre-treating high-volume roads in Bradford, Tioga, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan and Union Counties. The trucks will spray the roads with a salt brine before the storm. PennDOT explained that the brine will lower the freezing point of the water to slow or prevent ice from forming on the pavement early on in the storm.

PennDOT also said that trucks will try to keep roads passable rather than completely clear of ice and snow. The Department is urging drivers to take caution, saying that roads that look wet may actually be covered in ice, especially on ramps and bridges. PennDOT is also urging drivers to pack emergency kits for their vehicles.

More information on road conditions and plow schedules is available at 511pa.com.