PENNSYLVANIA (WETM) – Around $1 million has been granted to schools and agriculture education programs across Pennsylvania, and some of that money was awarded to schools in the Northern Tier.

The PA Department of Agriculture announced the matching and direct grants on January 9, saying they are “to promote development in the areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer fellowship.” They also aim to improve access to healthy food for kids from pre-K through 5th grade.

The grants are made up of about $1 million in Ag and Youth grants and almost $536,000 in Farm to School grants.

In Bradford County, the Athens Area School District is slated to get $7,500 in Ag and Youth direct grants. In Tioga County, Wellsboro Area Schools and RB Walter Elementary School will receive $7,500 and $6,000, respectively.

Northeast Bradford School District and Wellsboro Area Schools will also receive $6,000 and $2,000, respectively, in Farm to School grants.

“Young people are the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and their teachers, programs, field trips, and access to fresh foods frame their relationship with and understanding of ag,” said Ag Department Secretary Russell Redding. “This $1.5 million will spark new interests in farming by connecting students to agriculture education, while also improving access to nutritious foods.”