Notre Dame High School dedicates Eagle Scout project in honor of local teacher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students and staff at Notre Dame High School came together on Thursday to dedicate an Eagle Scout project built in honor of one of the school’s teachers.

Notre Dame Sophomore Neal Moore constructed a greenhouse at the high school for his Eagle Scout. On Thursday a special prayer service was led by Fr. John DeSocio to dedicate the greenhouse in honor of Mrs. Karen Jennings “for her years of service and dedication to Notre Dame.”

Jennings joined the Notre Dame faculty in 2012 and was honored for her “recent leadership of navigating the complexities of the school reopening amid the pandemic this past fall.”

“We thought it only fitting to honor Karen in this way as she has a true passion for the

environment and all things living” said Dr. Sarah Hazleton, Biology Teacher and Science Department

Chair.

The construction of the greenhouse was funded through a Catholic Climate Covenant grant with the

goal of growing native nectar and milkweed plants for the Notre Dame on-campus monarch habitat. In addition, the greenhouse will be used to support educational activities and projects for Notre Dame science students. The grant will also cover the purchase of a compost bin, so that cafeteria waste can be composted.

Future projects will include the development of an on-campus community garden.