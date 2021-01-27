Notre Dame High School has announced a new head of School

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Patricia Mack has marked her 7th day at a new position as Head of School for Norte Dame High School.

The Catholic High School has announced Patricia Mack as their new Head of School replacing __.

Mack was born and raised here in Elmira and graduate from Notre Dame High School in 1985.

She brings 30 plus years of educational experience and new energy to the school.

Most recently, Ms. Mack was a founding member of Kipp Newark Community Prep, where she served as the Assistant Principal of Special Education and Instruction.

What I’m really excited about is this opportunity that as a leader, I have to encourage and challenge kids no matter what career they choose that they should always be like a servant to their community Patricia Mack, Notre Dame High School Head of School

Mach said she is thrilled to be back in her hometown and alma mater.