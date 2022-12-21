SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Notre Dame High School in Elmira celebrated its 67th Golden Mass Wednesday morning, ringing in the holidays by giving local families food, clothes and toys.

Grades 7-12 at Notre Dame celebrated the annual event on Dec. 21. The tradition started in 1955, and this year, students, faculty, staff, parents, and alumni sponsored 62 children.

The schools said that each family received the makings for a Christmas dinner and other groceries. The children also received clothes and toys.

Over the last 67 years, Notre Dame said the annual event has provided hundreds of families with gifts, toys, and non-perishable food each holiday season.