Notre Dame High School hosting virtual information sessions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As we continue to navigate through these changing times due to the coronavirus pandemic so are private schools.

The 18 News Today team were joined Wednesday morning by Brett Moore, the Director of Enrollment at Notre Dame High School to discuss how prospective families can get the information they need to make the right decision on their childs future.

Moore says the way they are keeping community members informed as well as recruiting students to attend Notre Dame High School is through Informational ‘Zoom sessions’.

The school will be hosting 4 different sessions with each session being held on Thursday nights at 7PM. (Those are listed below)

February 4th: Crusader Night Student Panel

February 11th: Senior High Night Grades 9-12

February 25th: Athletics at Notre Dame

March 4th: Jr. High Grades 7&8 at Notre Dame

If you would like to register for one of the meetings you can do so at Notredamehighschool.com