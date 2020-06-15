Notre Dame High School launches GoFundMe for Annual Fund drive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT) – Notre Dame High School has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support its Annual Fund drive.

The school says that due to COVID-19, they have been unable to hold their annual spring fundraisers.

Notre Dame’s Annual Fund helps cover the operating costs of the school, as well as provides financial aid to families in need, supports the purchase of academic enrichment materials, and

covers student leadership training, and professional development for our teachers.

With the end of another school year coming to a close, it gives us a moment to reflect on the dreams for what that would have looked like, spring sports, the wonderful ND art show & spring concert, our Jr. High spring social, junior & senior proms & picnics, class elections, the National Honor Society induction ceremony, AP/regents and final exams and celebrating our seniors with a myriad of end of year activities and ceremonies. Unexpectedly in March, things came to a screeching halt and all of those dreams were shattered by COVID-19 and NY Pause. In addition to the many activities and celebrations that could not take place due to COVID-19, Notre Dame High School had to postpone or cancel major fundraising events that raise critical revenue for our Annual Fund. Notre Dame’s Annual Fund helps cover the operating costs of the school, as well as provides financial aid to our families in need, supports the purchase of academic enrichment materials, and covers student leadership training, and professional development for our teachers. Due to our inability to hold our spring fundraisers, we are asking for your financial assistance to help ND end the year strong! You can and will be a light! Your donation in any amount will make a difference and will have an immediate impact allowing our light to shine brightly in the years to come. Any amount that you are able to give will help us reach our goal and will lead us into a brighter tomorrow.

In its first day the GoFundMe has raised over $1,100 for the Annual Fund.