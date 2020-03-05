Notre Dame High School presents ‘Dracula’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Notre Dame High School’s Theatre Department is bringing William McNulty’s adaptation of “Dracula” to the Charles and Mary Crossed Auditorium stage.

This adaptation is an action-packed, blood-soaked retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic tale of horror, which follows professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades as they hunt down the evil Count Dracula.

Jack Holleran ’21 plays the role of Jonathan Harker in the production. He said that their show is unlike anything Notre Dame’s Theatre Department has ever done before.

“Usually we do more lighthearted, ‘for kids’ shows,” Holleran said. “It’s really fun to just tune into the dark side of us and put on a horror show. To be dark and be able to do dark things is really fun.”

Cait Steed ’20 plays the role of Lucy Westphal in the production. She said the horror aspect of the show was something new for members of the cast and that they had a fun time taking on the challenge.

“Figuring out how to be truly terrifying has been a little bit more challenging,” Steed said. “But we’re getting the hang of it and hopefully it’ll show on opening night how terrifying we are.”

Due to the play’s content, Notre Dame’s production of “Dracula” is recommended for ages 12 and up.

“There are gunshots, there is fog, and there’s pretty much everything you can think of,” Holleran said. “And lots of blood. There’s lots of blood.”

Performances are Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.

“We put so much work into it and I think the audience will really just see all the heart and effort we put in,” Steed said. “They’ll really enjoy it.”