Notre Dame High School receives $5,000 STEM grant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Notre Dame High School Grades 7-12 has announced that it has received a $5,000 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF).

The school says that these funds will “support the hands-on involvement of our STEM students in real world genetic screening applications across a variety of scientific disciplines.”

In collaboration with Dr. Robert Koble, Associate Professor of Biology at CCC and through the various project-based learning (PBL) activities, senior high students will learn the fundamental concepts of DNA extraction, gel electrophoresis, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Different aspects of these activities will be implemented in several of our existing science classes, such as Advanced Biology, Environmental Science, Human Biology, Living Environment, and Forensic

Science. Additionally, a Biotechnology course will be added as a course selection for our senior high students. The Biotechnology course will expose students to the use of genetic screening in public health testing, forensics, agriculture, and population genetics studies.

“In this time of pandemic, it has become even more obvious that we need to inspire our students to ask critical questions and then empower them with the tools necessary to develop solutions to the issues facing our world. The Toshiba America grant will allow our small school to provide meaningful lab experiences that hopefully motivate our students to study STEM at their respective colleges” said Karen Jennings. Toshiba America Foundation’s grants fund projects are designed by individual classroom teachers.