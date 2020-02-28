Notre Dame High School students deliver 590 lbs of food to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Students from Notre Dame High School delivered 590 lbs of food collected in their recent Souper Bowl of Caring food drive, which will provide almost 500 meals for those in need at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

In the Southern Tier, 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 5 children live at or below the federal poverty line and may experience food insecurity – that’s more than 72,000 individuals who are at risk of hunger.

The Food Bank serves 22,000 people each week though 160 partner agencies and food programs, as well as direct service programs like Mobile Food Pantries, School Food Pantries, Kids’ Farmers Markets and the BackPack Program.

To learn how you can help, log on to foodbankst.org