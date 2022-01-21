Notre Dame High School to host open house January 31st

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Coming up on Monday, January 31st – Notre Dame High School is having an open house from 6:30 to 8:30 in the evening.

This event is to allow prospective students and families to get into the halls at Notre Dame, learn about the programs available, and get a little bit of a feel of what it is like to be a student at the school.

“All are welcome here at Notre Dame, we’ve got an awesome student body from all over the Twin Tiers. We’ve got a great program, educational program for families to take advantage of and all are welcome from any background and from any experience. We want students to have a great education experience and that’s what we can offer,” said Director of Enrollment for Notre Dame Brett Moore.

Moore continued, “I hope that we make families feel welcome, to learn about who we are and our ideals and what separates us from other schools in the area and the options that are here at Notre Dame. More importantly, I want them to know that any of our families who come visit and anyone out there who wants to learn more about Notre Dame, will be able to shadow, they can come in for an individual tour.”