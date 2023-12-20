ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Notre Dame High School celebrated its 68th annual Golden Mass on Wednesday afternoon.

Students, alumni, family, and friends gathered in the Charles and Mary Crossed Auditorium at Notre Dame High School at 1 p.m. on Dec. 20 for the Golden Mass. During the Mass, students presented gifts that they purchased for families in the community. Assistant Head of School Bernadette McClelland said that the Golden Mass is the most beloved tradition Notre Dame High School has.

“It fulfills them so much, and, actually, as an alumni myself, it’s something that is truly embedded in all of us here at Notre Dame,” said McClelland. “When that curtain goes up…your heart just wells with happiness and pride, and you truly feel the message and the meaning behind Christmas: giving to others.”

According to McClelland, every year, homerooms adopt families from the community, and students are assigned items to collect. The students collect gifts, food, and other items for the families during the four-week long Advent season, which began on Dec. 3. This year, the students adopted 21 families with a total of 73 children.

The families will receive all of the food needed to make a Christmas dinner along with other grocery items, and the children will receive clothing and toys. The Notre Dame community has helped hundreds of local families have a merry Christmas through their Golden Mass donations since it began in 1955.