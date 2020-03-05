Notre Dame students talk about upcoming production of Dracula.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Cait Steed and Lucy Kaffenbarger, two casts members for Notre Dame High Schools production of “Dracula”.

Performances are Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m at Charles and Mary Crossed Auditorium. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.

This adaptation is an action-packed, blood-soaked retelling of Bram Stoker’s classic tale of horror, which follows professor Van Helsing and his brave comrades as they hunt down the evil Count Dracula.

Cait Steed who plays Lucy Westphal says that one of her favorite parts of the school’s adaptation is stage combat. Steed says that there’s a lot of action in the play and it’s something the cast has never done before.

Lucy Kaffenbarger who plays the role of Dr. Seward says her favorite part is the adaptation of the relationships between characters. An example she used was Dr. Seward and her daughter. Kaffenbarger says that Dr. Seward has to do a lot to her daughter for her daughter which creates a sense of desperation in the show that wasn’t there before.