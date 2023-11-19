ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Notre Dame High School is bringing back its Thanksgiving morning 5K.

The 11th annual Bob Agan Memorial Turkey Day 5K, which was named after late alumnus Bob Agan in 2021, will kick off at Notre Dame High School at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The race is open to runners and walkers aged eight and up.

The 5K will start at Notre Dame’s tennis courts and run along Maple Avenue, Milton Street, Fisher Drive, Schuyler Avenue, and back to Maple Avenue before ending at the high school. The entire course is flat. After the race, a reception will be held at Notre Dame’s John T. Gough Gymnasium. Top finishers in multiple age categories will be given awards during the reception.

Those who would like to walk or run in the 5K can register online until midnight on Nov. 19 or register in person during one of the packet pick up sessions. The registration and packet pick up sessions will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 7:15 a.m. until the start of the race on Thursday in the John T. Gough Gymnasium.

Registration costs $30 for in-person participants or $25 for virtual participants, who can run or walk on their own course through Saturday. Those who register online will have to pay a $3 fee. Virtual participants who would like to have their photos included in social media posts can email them to barkleym@notredamehighschool.com. The $30 registration fee includes a free t-shirt for the first 400 people to register.

All of the money raised at the Bob Agan Memorial 5K will support Notre Dame High School.