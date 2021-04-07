NRA pistol shooting class open in Mansfield

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Instructors Marilyn Jones and Pat Butts are presenting the National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Shooting Course in person once a month on Saturdays from April through November. All seats are already full for the Saturday, April 17 class.

There are still openings for the classes on Saturdays, May 15, June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6. Each is limited to 12 participants.

Novice and experienced pistol shooters and owners interested in taking it are encouraged to select a date that works best for them and register now.

Each class will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the pistol range at the Lambs Creek Sportsman’s Club at 339 Sportsman’s Club Road, Mansfield, Pa. Participants will learn how to safely handle and shoot a pistol, how to clean and store a firearm, about pistol mechanisms and operation, building pistol shooting skills, and pistol selection and use.

A shooter can bring his or her own pistol or revolver for the class and 150 to 200 rounds of ammunition or borrow a .22 long rifle (LR) pistol from the instructors and bring 150 to 200 rounds of .22 long rifle (LR) pistol ammunition for it. Participants are also asked to bring their own eye and ear protection.

Students who successfully pass the course will receive the NRA Basic Pistol Course Completion Certificate, materials about gun safety, the NRA Basic Pistol Student Handbook, the NRA Marksmanship book and other handouts to assist in keeping a record of their firearms and about how to buy the right firearm, keep up their shooting skills and apply for a Tioga County Concealed Carry Permit.

The fee for this eight-hour course is to be paid in advance and covers the handbook, handouts and lunch with water, soda and coffee provided.

To register or for answers to questions about this class or to borrow a pistol for the day and/or eye and ear protection, call Marilyn Jones at 570-549-2794 or email her at jones_mk@yahoo.com to get started on the road to being a safe gun owner. Each registrant is asked to provide his or her name, address, telephone number, email address, and date of birth to guarantee a seat.