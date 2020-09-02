Nursing can be described as both an art and a science; a heart and a mind. At its heart, lies a fundamental respect for human dignity and an intuition for a patient’s needs. This is supported by the mind, in the form of rigorous core learning. Due to the vast range of specialisms and complex skills in the nursing profession, each nurse will have specific strengths, passions, and expertise.

This dedication has been proven over time and proven again during the COVID-19 pandemic. WETM and Finger Lakes Health Care Federal Credit Union wishes to recognize some of the thousands of nurses that care for the Twin Tiers.

Nurses are selected from nominations that our viewers submit. You can still nominate your Nurses Among Us.

Below is a small selection of nurses that have dedicated their time, skills, and talents to take care of others.

Sara Christensen

Sara Christensen’s nomination says that she has been the anchor for Yates County Public Health and the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and several years prior. Sara is a lifelong resident of Yates County and has poured her heart into her work in community health and disease prevention, while now holding the position of Public Health Deputy Director for Yates and Schuyler counties. Her dedication to her staff and community does not go unnoticed. She can often be found working late into the night, taking calls and emails while on vacation, or volunteering to help at a rabies clinic. She keeps her high level of dedication to work, while still being a devoted wife and mother at home. Sara is the queen of immunizations and the “go-to” for healthcare providers and other health departments when questions come up. Yates County Public Health and the Yates County community are fortunate to have Sara Christensen as a leader in our community.

Corrine Delp

Cheyenne Harkins Corinne graduated from Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in 2019. Barely a year out of school, and she’s head to toe in sweaty PPE doing the difficult job of caring for COVID PUI (persons under investigation). Michelle Delp nominated Corrine for the recognition and sends this message as well, “A shout out to my second generation RN! You’re doing a great job, girl! Stay safe, we love you!”

Cheyenne works at a nursing home and they have worked hard to keep everyone safe. They allow families to facetime their loved ones.

Emmie Leininger

Emmie is a Registered Nurse in the Cardiac Cath Lab at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Between being an LPN and an RN, Emmie has been a nurse for 8 years. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she is still working, saving lives daily, and spends many of her nights on call away from home and her family caring for others. Emmie is also pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in her spare time. Her dedication to the nursing profession is admirable, and she truly loves what she does and gives her all for her patients!

Matthew Duane Montgomery

Matt is special because he is an amazing nurse who has pushed himself to excel in nursing he has a master’s degree in nursing and serves as a neuro-orthopedic trauma nurse at Guthrie Robert packer. Matt served our country as well in the U.S. Army. He cares about people more than anyone I have ever meet, he works so many hours and goes where he is needed. He is also an amazing father and husband who has given his family so much and provided a beautiful home full of love and dedication he shares the same rare trait with his wife, a love for others well being and a huge heart and amazing ability to listen and give his best advice. He is also a huge animal lover he owns 3 dogs 2 schnauzers and 1 giant Great Dane who are very loved and beyond spoiled!

Nicole Montgomery