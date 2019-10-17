Nursing degree information sessions at SUNY Corning Community College

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- SUNY Corning Community College is inviting the community to learn more about its Nursing program.

They will be holding different information sessions for those interested in joining. All sessions will be held at the Health Education Center (132 Denison Parkway East, Corning, N.Y.) and are open to the public.

Sessions are scheduled for the following dates/times:

October 21, 2019: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 24, 2019: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

November 6, 2019: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

November 19, 2019: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

December 5, 2019: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Information sessions are the first step in the preparation process for admission to the Nursing program at SUNY Corning Community College. Advanced registration is not required to attend.

Detailed and up-to-date information will be shared to help guide interested students through the application process for the Associate’s Degree RN program.

Please avoid parking in the Denison St. city lot, as it is permit parking only. Additional parking is available on the corner of East First and Cedar Street, Corning. For more information, call 607.937.1323.