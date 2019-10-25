NY accepting vaping devices during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. are still rising, though at a slightly slower pace. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been nearly 1,500 cases and at least 33 deaths in the still mysterious outbreak. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration and local law enforcement to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the midst of a nationwide outbreak of vaping-associated illnesses that has proven fatal in many cases, New Yorkers may dispose of vaping devices and cartridges for the first time, along with prescribed controlled substances and other medications, at one of 223 participating locations across the state.

Locations can be found using the online collection site locator tool, and this service is free and anonymous.

The Steuben County Public Safety Building is the only location in the Twin Tiers participating.

“As the alarming outbreak of vaping-related illnesses continues to rage across the country, we are taking every step possible to combat this crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “Common sense says if you do not know what you are smoking, don’t smoke it, and right now we don’t know what is in a lot of these vaping substances. I urge New Yorkers to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of vaping devices as well as unused prescription medication that could endanger you and members of your family.”

Saturday’s event marks the 18th time that New York has participated in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. In April, Americans turned in 468.72 tons of prescription drugs at 6,258 sites operated by the DEA and 4,969 of its state, local and tribal law enforcement partners. Since the events began in 2010, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 5,500 tons of pills. The DEA’s New York Division alone collected more than 21 tons of discarded prescription drugs from designated collection sites in April.

In addition to the law enforcement sites available to the public, 446 healthcare facilities across the state will also be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. These facilities, such as long-term care facilities and nursing homes, will dispose of their own unused and expired medications to further reduce the potential of diversion of dangerous controlled substances.

The DEA can only accept pills or patches, not liquids, needles or sharps. While the DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, it is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans have misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most of the misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, there are concerns about unused pharmaceuticals getting into the wrong hands. More than 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017, and the Centers for Disease Control has declared this public health threat an epidemic.