NY Farm Bureau issues statement on USDA Aid Package

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The following may be attributed to NYFB President David Fisher:

“New York Farm Bureau appreciates USDA’s announcement to provide emergency economic aid to our farmers in light of the serious market disruptions and collapsed commodity prices related to the COVID-19 pandemic. New York Farm Bureau wrote a letter this month to Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting the direct assistance and a federal food purchase program to help stabilize prices. $16 billion will now be directed to our farm families along with $3 billion to purchase meat, dairy products, fruit and vegetables. We also applaud the initiative to get more food from the farm to food banks to help New Yorkers in need. No farmer wants to see food go to waste but is sometimes left with no other choice considering the major challenges confronting the food distribution chain.

“Like most small businesses, New York’s farm families are trying to cope the best they can while they continue to make sure food production doesn’t stop. The USDA announcement is an investment into food security for this country.

“We look forward to learning more details about the aid package and will work with the USDA and our farmers to get the assistance quickly to where it needs to go.”

Follow this link to read the full letter and requests made by NYFB to assist farmers across the state: https://www.nyfb.org/application/files/3315/8619/7810/NYFB_USDA_COVID_Funding_Recommendation_Letter14370.pdf