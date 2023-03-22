Ever wonder why Easter is always on a different day? Thank the moon. (Getty)

(WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.) – With Spring finally here, it’s time to start thinking about plans for the Easter holiday.

The Harbor Hotel located in Watkins Glen, NY, is holding Easter specials and events.

On April 2nd, visitors can enjoy breakfast with the Easter bunny! All ages are welcome to enjoy a delicious breakfast, crafts and coloring, as well as a meet and greet with the Easter bunny. Some menu items include eggs, french toast, coffee, tea, and more.

On April 9th, Easter Sunday, visitors can enjoy the Easter Grand Buffet. Brunch offerings include several food options such as assorted pastries and muffins, omelets made to order, cinnamon swirl french toast, and more.

Dinner offerings include an assortment of salads, soups, smoked ham, braised chicken, and lots of other dishes to choose from.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will take place Sunday, April 2nd with seatings at 9 AM and 11 AM. Tickets are $15.95 for adults, $7.95 for children ages 5-12 and children 4 and under are free.

The Easter Grand Buffet will take place Sunday, April 9th, with brunch being served 11 AM to 1 PM and dinner being served from 11 AM to 6 PM. Tickets are $36.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 and under are free.

Reservations are required for both events. You can make a reservation by calling (607) 535 6116.